4-year-old girl dies after crash in southern Alberta

A four-year-old girl is dead after a collision involving two vehicles on Highway 36 Monday night.

Taber/Vauxhall RCMP said Tuesday a Volkswagen Jetta and a Ford F-150 crashed at the intersection with Township Road 110 at around 9:25 p.m.

Police said it appears the truck was traveling westbound, when it ran a stop sign and crashed into the car.

Five occupants of the Jetta were taken to hospital in Taber, Alta. The four-year-old girl died of her injuries there. She was from Taber.

The two people in the truck were treated at the scene.

Lethbridge RCMP Traffic Services is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Police said alcohol was not a factor in the collision. Light rain was falling at the time of the crash.