Pedestrian left with serious injuries after hit by vehicle in Eglinton West

Toronto paramedics say a man, believed to be in his 80s, was sent to hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the city’s west end.

Police arrived around 3:15 p.m. to an area near Eglinton Avenue West and Weston Road, Tuesday afternoon.

The elderly man’s injuries are not considered life threatening.

Weston Road is closed northbound between Lambton Avenue to Eglinton for an investigation.