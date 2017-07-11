Crime
July 11, 2017 4:08 pm
Updated: July 11, 2017 4:46 pm

North-end Toronto shooting sends man to hospital with serious injuries

Toronto police say a man was shot on Laura Road on the afternoon of July 11.

Police say a male victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries following a shooting in the city’s northwest.

On Tuesday afternoon after 3 p.m., Toronto police said they received reports of several gunshots fired near Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West.

Paramedics said the man was shot four times and transported to a trauma centre.

Police say Laura Road is closed between from Lomar Drive to Stanley Road.

