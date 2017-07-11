North-end Toronto shooting sends man to hospital with serious injuries

Police say a male victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries following a shooting in the city’s northwest.
On Tuesday afternoon after 3 p.m., Toronto police said they received reports of several gunshots fired near Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West.
Paramedics said the man was shot four times and transported to a trauma centre.
Police say Laura Road is closed between from Lomar Drive to Stanley Road.
