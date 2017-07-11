John Oakley Show – Tuesday July 11, 2017

Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the John Oakley Show from your Tuesday afternoon commute. Panhandlers, Khadr payout, Trump Jr and more topics worthy of discussion. Hear it again now!

Khadr’s Compensation: 71% of Canadians say government made wrong call by settling out of court

The vast majority of Canadians say the federal government made the wrong decision in settling a lawsuit with former child soldier Omar Khadr and instead apologizing and paying him $10.5 million in compensation for his treatment as a prisoner in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Shachi Kurl, Executive Director of the Angus Reid Institute tells the John Oakley Show that Canadians suggest they would have offered apology, but not financial compensation.

Williams Lake remains under evacuation alert in during BC wildfires

Global BC video reporter join the Oakley show live from the evacuation centre in Kamloops where families are being sent after evacuating their homes.

Tuesday 443 with Sue-Ann Levy

Toronto Sun’s investigative columnist Sue-Ann Levy talks about her conversations with Toronto’s homeless and panhandlers

What to do with Toronto’s panhandlers

The Safe Streets Act in Ontario makes it illegal for panhandlers to aggressively or to beg at ATMS, near a taxi stand or transit stop, while on public transit or in a roadway (where traffic is stopped). Organizer John Clarke with Ontario Coalition Against Poverty (OCAP) says the program does not work; panhandlers are ticketed and convicted but aren’t able to pay the fines imposed.

Minimum wage hike will hurt Ontario economy

Jocelyn Bamford Founder Coalition of Concerned Manufacturers tells AM640 why a $15 minimum wage will hurt small and medium sized business in Ontario.

Topics Worthy of Discussion

Elissa Freeman, Rocco Rossi and Kevin Gaudet duke it out and debate the stories of the day.