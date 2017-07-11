Traffic
July 11, 2017 3:40 pm
Updated: July 11, 2017 4:05 pm

Man airlifted to hospital after crash on Hwy 407

By AM640

Eastbound Highway 407 closed after tractor trailer and jeep were involved in collision, Tuesday Afternoon. One man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Jeremy Cohn / Global News toronto
A A

A collision between a tractor-trailer and Jeep on Highway 407 near Winston Churchill Boulevard has sent one man to hospital with serious injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police got the call around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday and upon arrival closed off both east and westbound traffic on the express toll route for some time.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told AM 640 there was a small fire on the tractor-trailer which was quickly extinguished.

The injured male was eventually transported by air ambulance to St Michael’s hospital in Toronto.

Collision reconstruction teams are on scene and it’s expected that eastbound lanes on the 407 will be closed right through the rush hour.

Peel Region Paramedics said the man was in serious condition.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
highway 401
Highway 407
Milton
Mississauga
Ontario Provincial Police
Winston Churchill Boulevard

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News