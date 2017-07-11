Man airlifted to hospital after crash on Hwy 407

A collision between a tractor-trailer and Jeep on Highway 407 near Winston Churchill Boulevard has sent one man to hospital with serious injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police got the call around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday and upon arrival closed off both east and westbound traffic on the express toll route for some time.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told AM 640 there was a small fire on the tractor-trailer which was quickly extinguished.

The injured male was eventually transported by air ambulance to St Michael’s hospital in Toronto.

Collision reconstruction teams are on scene and it’s expected that eastbound lanes on the 407 will be closed right through the rush hour.

Major crash on Hwy 407 EB @ Winston Churchill Blvd. Car rolled over, person trapped, truck resting on guardrail. @IAFF1212 @Peel_Paramedics pic.twitter.com/nRMxN3R88c — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) July 11, 2017

Peel Region Paramedics said the man was in serious condition.