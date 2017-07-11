Regina set to release 300,000 ladybugs in the city
Regina officials are bringing in an army of ladybugs to wage an environmentally friendly war on other insects in the city.
They plan to release almost 300-thousand ladybugs, which experts say like eating aphids and will help reduce the need for pesticides in the city.
Some of the ladybugs are to be released in Victoria Park on Thursday.
City officials will be on hand to answer questions about the project.
