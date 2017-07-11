Middlesex OPP seek those responsible for arson at Ilderton’s Optimist Park

Middlesex OPP is investigating after a fire was set inside the public washroom at Deer Haven Optimist Park in Ilderton.

Police, along with the Middlesex Centre Fire Service, were called to the scene around 11 p.m. July 8.

The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.

At this point, the investigation revealed that the culprit, or culprits, ignited flammable material in the washroom which then caused damage to wood and vinyl and smoke damage to the interior.

Damage is estimated at $10,000 and police ask anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. Tips can also be sent in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).