A Taste of Saskatchewan food festival kicks off in Kiwanis Park
The 22nd annual A Taste of Saskatchewan food festival is back this week at Kiwanis Park in Saskatoon.
The summer staple started Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. CT and is open until 9:30 p.m.
The six-day event features over 30 local restaurants and 55 bands and performers.
Back by popular demand is the Farm & Food Care Saskatchewan Chef’s Series competition, which includes a mystery ingredient and some of the provinces best going head-to-head. As well, Meet a Farmer day is on Saturday at the Chef’s Series stage.
A Taste of Saskatchewan runs everyday until Sunday:
Tuesday, July 11: 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 12: 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 13: 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Friday, July 14: 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 15: 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 16: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
