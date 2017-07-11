Canada
Police identify woman killed in car-train collision in Colborne

A 55 -year-old woman from Gravenhurst died when her car was struck by a freight train on July 7.

The Ontario Provincial Police have identified the person killed when an eastbound CN freight train collided with a car at Ontario Street in Colborne on July 7.

Police say Rosalie Haddow, 55, died when her car was struck by the train at around 6:30 p.m. that day. Haddow, who was from Gravenhurst, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene. Roads in the area were closed for about five hours for the investigation.

While officers with the Northumberland OPP are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision, they say they do not suspect foul play.

 

 

