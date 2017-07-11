B.C. wildfire: What evacuees should do after they’ve fled their homes

About 14,000 people have been ordered to leave their homes as hundreds of wildfires rage on in British Columbia. Hundreds more could have to flee if the infernos spread further.

Incoming weather likely won’t help the situation, either. Dry and windy conditions are expected to make fighting the fires difficult, while also making it easier for them to spread.

Those under evacuation orders and warnings are being advised to be prepared. That means having a “grab and go” bag prepared, plans for livestock and pets, and co-ordinating with family members.

READ MORE: Ready for evacuation? How to prepare and where to get information on when to leave

After fleeing to safety, those affected by the wildfire have a few more steps to take.

Call your insurance provider

Most home insurance policies in Canada cover wildfire loss or damage, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC). It’s a good idea to call insurance companies and inform them of any damage or potential issues. Make sure to stay updated on what the policy entails and any possible gaps in coverage.

The IBC says anyone with questions about their home or business coverage can call their insurance representative or IBC’s Consumer Information Centre at 1‑844‑2ask‑IBC.

WATCH: B.C. wildfires: 14,000 residents evacuate, many fleeing to Kamloops

Make sure you are still reachable

After an evacuation, it’s important that proper contact information is still available, insurance company Aviva stated on its website.

Those fleeing fires should let family members know where they’ll be as well as provide banks and utility companies with their updated phone numbers and temporary addresses. Canada Post can also redirect mail to a temporary addresses, if asked.

WATCH: Fort McMurray sends truckload of supplies to help with B.C. wildfires

Keep updated on wildfire developments

Check local news for the latest updates on the wildfire, including weather forecasts that could give an indication on how long fires will last.

Also, keep track of what government officials are saying. Social media sites such as Twitter and Facebook are often the best place for up-to-date information.

READ MORE: Video shows terrifying drive to escape B.C. wildfire

B.C.’s Emergency Information Department posts all updates on Twitter under the handle @EmergencyInfoBC.

The B.C. Red Cross’s Twitter account is @RedCrossBC and has information for evacuees.

Be prepared before heading home

Waiting for an official government OK before going back to an affected area is the safest bet, Aviva notes.

It’s important to remember that heading home after a natural disaster can be emotional — talk to family members, and especially children, to explain that things will be different.

READ MORE: B.C. wildfires map 2017: Current location of wildfires around the province

Aviva also suggests packing any supplies that may be needed, including food and water, protective gear such as a face mask and goggles, a flashlight and garbage bags.

There should be several emergency aid organizations such as the Canadian Red Cross, on the ground to help with other needs.

WATCH: Ralph Goodale offers blunt advice for BC residents in or near a wildfire zone

Keep safety in mind when returning home

Even if a house seems to have minimal damage, it’s possible that there may be some safety concerns, according to the Red Cross.

A smell or hissing sound could be a warning sign that there is a natural gas leak and the gas company should be informed.

WATCH: B.C. wildfire evacuee relives harrowing Hwy 20. escape through flames

Water pipes could be damaged and water would be contaminated: the Red Cross suggests calling an expert who can do an inspection.

After a fire, there may also be several other chemical leaks, structural issues and electrical problems. It’s best to keep children away from the site and ask for professional help, if needed.

— With files from Global News reporters Rebecca Joseph and Amy Judd