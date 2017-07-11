Oshawa home invasion victim uses bear spray against intruders: Police

Police say the victim of an attempted home invasion robbery in Oshawa over the weekend used bear spray against three intruders.

Durham Regional Police were called to an apartment building on Wentworth Street East in Oshawa at 10:30 on Saturday night.

Police said three suspects tried to gain access to the victim’s apartment and an altercation followed.

“During the altercation, bear spray was deployed at the three suspects by the resident,” police stated in a media release.



Story continues below Bear spray used during an altercation in Oshawa on Saturday night. https://t.co/OQ4JVQUbK7 — DurhamRegionalPolice (@DRPS) July 11, 2017

Several of the building’s tenants were forced to leave their homes due to the bear spray until the Oshawa Fire Department could ventilate the hallways, police said, but no one was injured.

The suspects ran away from the scene and two teens were later arrested.

Elijah Cameron, 19, and a 17-year-old who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act were arrested and charged with break and enter with intent to commit.

Police are looking for the third suspect, believed to be a 17-year-old from Oshawa.

They are asking anyone with information to call police or Crime Stoppers.