Halifax police arrest man after finding loaded gun next to him
A Halifax man is due in court on Tuesday after police say he was found laying on a sidewalk in a residential neighbourhood with a loaded gun.
Police say they found him on a sidewalk at the corner of Maynard and Charles streets at about 9 p.m. last night after a report of a man with a toy gun.
They say the 29-year-old had a loaded firearm next to him.
He was taken into custody without incident and is facing several weapons charges.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
