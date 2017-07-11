Crime
July 11, 2017 8:08 am
Updated: July 11, 2017 8:11 am

Halifax police arrest man after finding loaded gun next to him

By Staff The Canadian Press

Halifax police arrested a man after they found him with a loaded gun on Monday

Marieke Walsh/ Global News
A Halifax man is due in court on Tuesday after police say he was found laying on a sidewalk in a residential neighbourhood with a loaded gun.

Police say they found him on a sidewalk at the corner of Maynard and Charles streets at about 9 p.m. last night after a report of a man with a toy gun.

They say the 29-year-old had a loaded firearm next to him.

He was taken into custody without incident and is facing several weapons charges.

