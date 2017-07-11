Man dies after being stabbed in Pointe-aux-Trembles
A 22-year-old man who was stabbed last Friday in a Pointe-aux-Trembles park has died from his injuries.
According to Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils, a 16-year-old was arrested and is expected to be charged with second-degree murder.
The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday at Achille-Fortier Park near the intersection of 36 Avenue and René-Lévesque Street.
The 22-year-old was stabbed in the lower body and was rushed to hospital in critical condition.
At the time, witnesses told police that an argument broke out between a few people and that it escalated.
It is Montreal’s 12th homicide of 2017.
