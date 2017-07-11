Calgary Stampede chuckwagon races cancelled on Monday due to weather

The Calgary Stampede was forced to cancel the final three heats of Monday’s chuckwagon races due to heavy rain, high winds and concerns for safety.

The organization said race times from night four will not be included in the aggregate calculation; instead each individual driver’s time will now be calculated using seven nights of racing.

The re-draw to determine heat positions for nights five through eight will be based upon results from the first three nights of racing.

All 36 drivers will receive day money, with the amounts still to be determined.

It’s not the first time heavy rain has been blamed for cancelling the chuckwagon races; it also happened back in 2010.