2 men injured in shooting on 16 Avenue

Two men were rushed to hospital on Tuesday after a shooting on 16 Avenue N.E.

Police said they were called to the parking lot of Juliet’s Castle Sports Lounge in the 400 block at around 2:30 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found one man with a gunshot wound to his arm. Police said the injuries were minor.

Police said the other victim, who suffered from more serious injuries, drove himself to the Peter Lougheed Centre. He too was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Both witnesses are cooperating with police.

The shooting caused a section of 16 Avenue N.E. to be closed down between Edmonton Trail N.E. and 4 Street N.E.