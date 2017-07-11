Fog advisory issued for London and area Tuesday morning

Drivers are being cautioned that visibility could be hampered by fog for the morning commute Tuesday.

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka and Middlesex County as near zero visibility is expected or occurring through the region.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility along area highways and secondary roads. The national weather service warns if visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance from vehicles ahead of you.

Locally dense fog patches will dissipate early Tuesday morning.

Fog advisories are issued when near zero visibility in fog are expected or occurring.