Man suffers serious injuries after shooting in Scarborough
A man in his late 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting near a Tim Hortons in Scarborough early Tuesday morning.
The incident happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Midland Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East.
Toronto police said the male victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There’s no word yet on any suspects and the investigation is ongoing.
