July 11, 2017 5:40 am

Man suffers serious injuries after shooting in Scarborough

By Web Producer  Global News

Police investigate a shooting near a Tim Horton in Scarborough on July 11, 2017.

Andrew Collins
A man in his late 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting near a Tim Hortons in Scarborough early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Midland Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East.

Toronto police said the male victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word yet on any suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

