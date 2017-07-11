Lifestyle
July 11, 2017 1:37 am
Updated: July 11, 2017 2:10 am

Kelowna hosts pickleball tournament

By Global News
Some of the best pickleball players in North America came to the Okanagan on the weekend for a tournament.

More than 400 players came out including 13-year-old Jack Munro, who stood out among the older participants.

“I actually played baseball before,” said Munro. “Then I injured my rotator cuff and my dad got me to play pickleball.”

Pickleball is a racquet sport for two or four players who use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a polymer perforated ball over a net.

While the game is similar to tennis, it features dimensions of Badminton and other racquet sports.

It was invested in the 1960’s according to Wikipedia.

Global News