Kelowna hosts pickleball tournament
Some of the best pickleball players in North America came to the Okanagan on the weekend for a tournament.
More than 400 players came out including 13-year-old Jack Munro, who stood out among the older participants.
“I actually played baseball before,” said Munro. “Then I injured my rotator cuff and my dad got me to play pickleball.”
Pickleball is a racquet sport for two or four players who use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a polymer perforated ball over a net.
While the game is similar to tennis, it features dimensions of Badminton and other racquet sports.
It was invested in the 1960’s according to Wikipedia.
