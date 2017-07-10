Major police presence north of downtown Edmonton
A A
A significant police presence was seen in the area of 107 Avenue and 103 Street in central Edmonton Monday night.
Shortly after 8 p.m., a Global News crew at the scene said among the police units at the scene were K-9 and tactical units.
Four people appeared to have been taken into custody but police did not say why officers were called to the area.
More to come…
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.