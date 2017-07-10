Crime
July 10, 2017 11:07 pm

Major police presence north of downtown Edmonton

By Online journalist  Global News

Edmonton police badge, September 26, 2010. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon
A significant police presence was seen in the area of 107 Avenue and 103 Street in central Edmonton Monday night.

Shortly after 8 p.m., a Global News crew at the scene said among the police units at the scene were K-9 and tactical units.

Four people appeared to have been taken into custody but police did not say why officers were called to the area.

More to come…

