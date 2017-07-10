Whitecourt RCMP seize drugs, guns and cash

Two men and one woman have been arrested after police executed a search warrant at a home on Baly Road in Whitecourt, Alta., on Saturday.

During the search, police seized a large amount of Canadian currency, along with 191g of marijuana (shatter), 93g of crack cocaine, 18g of fentanyl, 26g of crystal methamphetamine, among others.

Officers also located a stolen loaded firearm and stolen motorcycle.

Sasha Stimson, 26, Derek Primeau, 22, and Kyle Macmilan,19, all of Whitecourt, are currently in custody and are expected to make their first appearance in Whitecourt Provincial Court on July 11, 2017.

RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information regarding this crime to contact them or Crime Stoppers.