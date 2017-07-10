Ferrari driver clocked at 210 km/h on Lions Gate Bridge given 16-month suspension

The driver of a Ferarri clocked travelling 210 km/h over the Lions Gate Bridge is losing his keys for nearly a year and a half.

The West Vancouver Police Department said B.C.’s Superintendent of Motor Vehicles ordered a 16-month driving prohibition against the 22-year-old West Vancouver man on Monday.

The driver was pulled over over in the early hours July 4 after an officer recorded him going three-and-a-half times the bridge’s 60 km/h limit.

READ MORE: West Vancouver Police impound Ferrari clocked at 210 km/h on Lions Gate Bridge

The prohibition, which was served to the driver Monday afternoon, takes effect immediately.

The 16-month prohibition follows an order from the superintendent’s office last week, which extended the impoundment of the 2015 Ferarri 458 from seven to 60 days.

The prohibition is also separate from any additional penalties a judge could levy against the driver for infractions under the Motor Vehicle Act.

WATCH: Speeding Ferrari sparks outrage

The driver is due in court in September to face charges of excessive speed and driving without due care and attention.

The officer who pulled him over opted to issue a court summons on the charges rather than a ticket, when he realized he had pulled the same driver over in the same place for excessive speeding just three months prior.

READ MORE: Speeding Ferrari to be impounded for 60 days, says West Vancouver Police

The driver already had three serious speeding infractions on his record.

West Vancouver Police said they have impounded at least 95 vehicles for excessive speed so far this year.

In B.C., exceeding the speed limit by more than 60 km/h comes with a fine of $483, driving without due care carries a penalty of $368, and a tow and impound costs about $210.