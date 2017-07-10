High-risk sex offender James Conway moving to Chilliwack

A high-risk sex offender who sparked public outrage after moving to Mission, B.C., is on the move again.

James Conway, 42, plans to reside in Chilliwack.

The move comes after an independent review concluded the housing arrangement that brought Conway to Mission was in violation of conflict of interest rules.

The conflict was first brought to light in a Global News investigation that found the Mission home where Conway was moved to was purchased by Lynnett Stucky-Mack — a manager of WJS Canada, the organization that was awarded the public contract to provide his housing — with the purpose of leasing it back to her employer.

Land title documents showed Stucky-Mack shared the same home address as Anne Nikon, an executive director, board member and shareholder of WJS Canada. Nikon has also been described as the main steward of the entire B.C. program overseeing both residential and justice services.

Community Living British Columbia (CLBC), the provincial agency that awarded the contract, says Conway’s move to a new residence resolves the conflict.

Conway moved into a Mission halfway house last summer after being forced out of Abbotsford.

Conway has a long history of sexual crimes and is subject to close monitoring and 25 court-ordered conditions including:

– You must remain in your residence at all times (24-hour curfew) and may not leave your residence unless you are supervised.

– You are subject to electronic supervision.

– You may not engage in any activity that involves contact with persons under the age of 18. including the use of a computer system for the purpose of communicating with persons under the age of 18.

– You may not engage in any activities, volunteer work or employment that will put you in contact with any person under the age of 18.

– You may not attend any public park, playground, school yard, daycare centre, community centre or public swimming area or any other site which offers activities for persons under the age of 18.

– You may not wear, for any reason, any uniform which includes but is not limited to, firemen’s uniforms, correctional officer uniforms, search and rescue police uniforms, security guard uniforms, nurse uniforms, or any patch or insignia that represents these occupations.

– You may not travel alone on public transit.

– You may not consume alcohol or be in an establishment where alcohol is for sale.

– You may not possess any weapons.

– With files from Amy Judd