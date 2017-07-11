COMMENTARY: Mexican soccer fan dupes wife to watch team play

I’ve seen and read stories about diehard sports fans, but this one takes the cake.

We all discovered “Dart Guy” during the Maple Leafs playoff run this past spring, and I love hearing about sports fanatics who visit every ballpark, football stadium or hockey arena in a year.

Those stories are amazing.

But the story of Arturo Garcia, a Mexican soccer superfan, is unlike any I’ve encountered before.

You can check out the full story on the new ‘Trending’ section of our website, but here’s the jist of what he did.

Garcia told his wife that he was going to a convenience store to buy some cigarettes.

But instead, he drove to Mexico City, hopped on a plane, and flew to Russia to watch all of the Mexican soccer team’s matches at the Confederations Cup.

But wait, there’s more.

Garcia snapped a tendon in his foot during a stopover in Germany and needed crutches and nearly missed his connecting flight because of a heavy downpour.

But wait, there’s more.

Instead of spending a few bucks on smokes, Garcia spent his entire life savings on the trip.

Word is Garcia’s wife has since learned of his exploits.

What we don’t know is if she has bended him like Beckham.