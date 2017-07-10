RCMP looking for suspect in Penticton stabbing

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle and its occupant after a stabbing in Penticton Monday morning.

Police responded to a report of a man suffering from stab wounds at 9:20 a.m. on Secrest Place.

Police said the victim found the suspect in his vehicle and confronted them prior to being stabbed

Police said the suspect and victim do not know each other.

Witnesses reported an older model, light coloured Chrysler LeBaron with a dark coloured soft top fleeing from the scene.

“All of our available resources responded to this incident and the vehicle was located on Highway 97 where it turned off into Summerland.” Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said. “The suspect vehicle veered into oncoming lanes and drove at a high rate of speed through residential areas. Fortunately, there were no further injuries, but we have not been able to locate the vehicle or the occupants.”

Witnesses said the suspect was wearing a white mask and black hoodie.

The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown but police said at last word he was in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Penticton RCMP.