Public help requested by RCMP searching for missing Nipawin, Sask. man

Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Sheldon Donald Federuik, 40, was last seen near his Nipawin home at around 11:30 a.m. CT on July 8.

He is described as Caucasian, slim build, five-foot nine, 150 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Nipawin RCMP said Federuik is known to drive a white 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty pickup truck with Saskatchewan licence plate 491 JMA.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-306-862-6270 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Nipawin is approximately 225 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.