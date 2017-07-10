Canada
July 10, 2017 6:45 pm
Updated: July 10, 2017 6:48 pm

Public help requested by RCMP searching for missing Nipawin, Sask. man

Nipawin RCMP are requesting public assistance in locating Sheldon Donald Federuik, 40, who has been reported missing.

Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Sheldon Donald Federuik, 40, was last seen near his Nipawin home at around 11:30 a.m. CT on July 8.

He is described as Caucasian, slim build, five-foot nine, 150 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Nipawin RCMP said Federuik is known to drive a white 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty pickup truck with Saskatchewan licence plate 491 JMA.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-306-862-6270 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Nipawin is approximately 225 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Global News