July 10, 2017 6:24 pm

Winnipeg Jets sign Brandon Tanev

By Sports Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Winnipeg Jets' Brandon Tanev (13) fires the puck on Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot (33) with Adam Larsson (6) trailing during second period pre-season NHL hockey in Winnipeg, Friday, September 30, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Trevor Hagan
The Winnipeg Jets signed forward Brandon Tanev on Monday.

The Jets announced the signing of the restricted free agent to a one-way, one-year contract worth $700,000. Tanev earned $874,000 last season.

Tanev, 25, appeared in 51 games for the Jets last season where he had two goals and two assists. He also played 23 games in the AHL with the Manitoba Moose where he recorded two goals and seven helpers.

Tanev originally joined the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Providence College and suited up for three games with the team at the end of the 2015-16 season.

