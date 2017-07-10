Donald Trump Jr. met with Russian lawyer at request of Russian singer

The public relations specialist who arranged a meeting last year between President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., and a Russian attorney said on Monday he did so at the request of singer-songwriter-businessman Emin Agalarov, a Moscow-based client of his.

WATCH: Trump administration facing news questions about Donald Trump Jr. ties to Russia

Public relations specialist Rob Goldstone said in a statement that Agalarov asked him to help facilitate a meeting between Trump’s son and Russian lawyer Natalya Veselnitskaya, who he said had apparently claimed to have information regarding illegal campaign contributions to the Democratic National Committee.

READ MORE: Donald Trump Jr. lawyers up as Senate Intelligence Committee member asks him to speak

Goldstone said Veselnitskaya opened the meeting with the younger Trump with a few remarks on campaign funding before switching to the issue of a ban on U.S. adoption of Russian children, at which point Trump halted the meeting. “Nothing came of that meeting and there was no follow up between the parties,” Goldstone said.

Trump Jr. met the Russian, Natalia Veselnitskaya, in June 2016, during the presidential election campaign, at Trump Tower in New York.

WATCH: Donald Trump Jr. says he has ‘zero’ contact with President Trump

He has said he agreed to meet Veselnitskaya, described by the New York Times as having links to the Kremlin, after being promised damaging information about Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Moscow denies interfering, and Trump, who became president on Jan. 20, says there was no collusion.