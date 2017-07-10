Booked with Prestige Limo in Halifax? You’ll need to confirm your booking

The man whose limousine erupted into flames on Saturday in Halifax is asking for customers to call him should they have upcoming bookings, as in addition to losing the vehicle, he also lost his logbook.

Just before 2 p.m., the vehicle caught on fire while parked outside the Public Gardens downtown where a wedding party was getting their photos taken.

Capt. Darren Jones with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency told Global News the limo was fully engulfed by the time crews got to the scene. He said it’s unlikely that officials will be able to determine a cause because the whole limo was involved.

‘Your limo’s on fire!’

Tye Ali, who owns Prestige Limousine, said he was at the back of the limo to open and close the door as he normally does for customers when he was alerted of the fire.

READ MORE: Wedding limo goes up in flames in Halifax, couple’s marriage certificate ruined in fire

“A [person] walked by, I was on my phone, and said, ‘Your limo’s on fire!'” Ali told Global News. “I said, ‘Okay, just a joke,’ and I turn around to look and see the flames coming from the front of my cabin.”

Ali rushed to the front of the car’s passenger door where he keeps a fire extinguisher, but when he couldn’t reach it due to the flames, he tried grabbing his logbook which has all his bookings for the next six months. He didn’t succeed at that either.

There were no reported injuries from the blaze, but among the items lost was the couple’s marriage certificate. Ali said any items lost by the couple and wedding party would be covered by insurance.

“It’s a wedding that they’ll remember forever and be talked about for years,” he said.

No fire insurance to cover vehicle loss

Though some of the logbook was salvaged, he said, he posted on social media about what happened so customers who have made bookings with him over the next four months can contact him.

Later on Saturday, however, Ali said he got a call from a customer asking where his limo was. As a result of the missed booking, he had to give the customer a discount.

“We’re going to accommodate everybody that we can, the best way that we can,” he said.

The vehicle had no fire insurance, he said, and he still had about $15,000 to pay off.

Asked what could have caused the fire, Ali said he believes it was from the electrical panel behind the driver’s seat that controls the lighting and air conditioning in the back. He said what surprised him was even after the fire was out, the headlights, tail lights and motor was still running, so emergency officials had to kill the battery to stop the motor.

WATCH: Limo catches fire on a Halifax couple’s wedding day. According to Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, the limo was fully engulfed by the time crews arrived on scene.

Confirm your booking

Even though he lost his paper log in the fire, he’s not planning to go digital just yet.

“Everybody says, ‘Put it on computer — files can be deleted on computers just as easy as a logbook being destroyed too.'”

To help with future bookings, Ali said he still has the company’s party bus — which he put fire insurance on Monday — an airport limo, and other companies he can call on for help.

Anyone who has booked a limo with Prestige is asked to contact Ali immediately to confirm their bookings at 902-456-4274.