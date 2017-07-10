2 impaired drivers charged after single vehicle slams into pole, north of Toronto

York Regional Police have laid impaired charges against two Toronto drivers after a car collided with a pole in Markham early Thursday morning.

Officers said they were called to the “unique incident” on Commerce Valley Drive West shortly after 5:30 a.m.

A 22-year-old man was allegedly in the driver’s seat trying to drive the vehicle off the pole, while a 25-year-old man was found walking around the car.

Their investigation revealed that the 25-year-old had been driving at the time when the vehicle struck the pole. Both men were required to take breath tests, and failed them. They were charged with impaired driving and operating a vehicle with more than 80 mg blood alcohol concentration.

READ MORE: York police charge 26 impaired, 126 distracted drivers during Canada Day week

York police said the two impaired drivers were among 23 charged in a seven-day period. They also laid charges against more than 70 distracted drivers.

Of those impaired drivers, 21 were charged for being impaired by alcohol while two were charged for failing to provide a breath sample.

23 IMPAIRED DRIVERS AND MORE THAN 70 DISTRACTED DRIVERS CHARGED LAST WEEK https://t.co/N1GTujmEUn — York Regional Police (@YRP) July 10, 2017

Almost half of them, 10, were stopped by officers conducting general patrol or RIDE spot checks, while four were involved in collisions and nine stopped as a result of calls from concerned citizens. Police also said 19 of the drivers charged were men and four were women.

READ MORE: Friends of Neville-Lake children speak out against impaired driving in York Region

Before the Canada Day long weekend, York police launched a summer impaired-driving prevention campaign called “Not One More.” It aims to prevent another impaired-related tragedy like the devastating collision that claimed the lives of the Neville-Lake children and grandfather.

Police partnered with young friends of the Neville-Lake children, who depicted the pain and loss suffered as a result of impaired driving.

Anyone who witnesses dangerous driving or behaviours on the road that could jeopardize the safety of motorists and pedestrians is encouraged to contact police immediately.