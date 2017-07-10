3 suspects wanted after Land Rover set on fire in Toronto driveway

Toronto police have released dramatic security camera video in hopes of catching three suspects who torched a luxury SUV in the middle of the night last month.

Police said it happened outside a home just after 2 a.m. on June 21 in the area of Avenue Road and St. Clair Avenue West.

A 31-second security camera video, one of three released by police on Monday, shows the trio in the driveway. One of the men pours what appears to be fuel from a canister all over the late-model Land Rover before another sets the vehicle on fire from the rear.

The camera blanks out temporarily before the SUV is shown engulfed in flames.

“Anyone in the area would notice an explosion of that sort,” Toronto police Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said.

The suspects fled in a light-coloured flatbed work truck shown in the two other videos released by police on Monday.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and wouldn’t speculate on a possible motive for the arson.

“It is an ongoing investigation that the officers from 53 Division are looking into,” Sidhu said. “Their main concern at this time is in identifying these three men and the vehicle that they used.”

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the truck or the suspects to call 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.