Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Salmon Arm

RCMP in the Shuswap are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a pickup truck on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The accident happened just after 1 p.m. Sunday in Salmon Arm.

Police say a 77-year-old woman was attempting to cross the highway at 4th Street NE when she was struck by the vehicle.

The woman was transported to Salmon Arm Hospital and then to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops where she died from her injuries.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Highway traffic was diverted for about two hours while crash analysts conducted their investigation.

There is no crosswalk where the accident occurred.