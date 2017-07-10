No diving allowed at Beaconsfield community pools

The outdoor community pools in Beaconsfield are missing something this year.

“The Société de Sauvetage did measurements and we found that the pool did not conform to the rules to allow diving,” said Beaconsfield Director General Patrice Boileau.

Late last summer, the city was forced to close the diving boards at Windermere, Beaconsfield Heights and Beaurepaire pools.

The organization explained several inspections revealed the pools are not deep enough for one or three-metre diving boards.

“It’s really unfortunate,” said Windermere pool manager Chris Callard.

“Mainly because growing up, these kids who dive all winter long come to the pool expecting to be able to compete for their pool, and now shutting down the program completely – I think it’s a waste of time for them and it’s not enjoyable for their summers.”

Beaconsfield officials explained the issue is that their community pools were built about 50 years ago and safety standards have changed.

The city says even though there has never been any major incidents at the pools, it doesn’t want to take any chances.

Pool members say while they understand why the city shut down the boards, their children are upset with the decision.

“I was very disappointed,” said 10-year-old Veronica Mcauley.

“We’re not allowed to use the diving boards because the pool isn’t deep enough, but I would just dig a hole.”

Beaconsfield says the city has no plans to put the diving boards back and the only solution is to re-build each pool, which would cost several million dollars.