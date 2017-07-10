4 injured in 3 separate weekend shootings in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police responded to three separate shootings where four people were injured over the weekend.

Officers responded to the first shooting at 6:30 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Isabel St. Officers found a man who was shot in the upper body in the street. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but later upgraded to stable.

At 3 a.m. Sunday officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 500 block of Elgin Avenue. Two men were found in a residence suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. One of the men was transported to hospital in stable condition and later released. The second man was treated at the scene.

Sunday evening at approximately 8:30 p.m. officers responded to a third shooting in the street in the 400 block of Boyd Avenue. A man was found with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was transported to hospital in critical condition and was later upgraded to stable. A police news release described his injury as “extensive but not life threatening.”

The Winnipeg police Major Crimes Unit is investigating and asking anyone with any information regarding the incidents to call 1-204-986-6219 or 1-204-786-8477.