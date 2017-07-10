Church volunteer facing sexual assault charges: Toronto police
A 64-year-old volunteer at a Junction-area church has been charged in a sex assault investigation involving multiple victims.
According to Toronto police, four females were sexually assaulted at events connected to St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, near Keele Street and Dundas Street West, over the past year.
Police said the victims, three girls and one woman, range in age from 12 to 21.
Phuoc Van, of Toronto, was arrested on Thursday and charged with four counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and a count of sexual exploitation.
He appeared in court on Friday.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. They are asking anyone with information to call 416-808-2922 or reach out to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.
