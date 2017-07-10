Regina under severe thunderstorm watch

After the heat Regina has been seeing, we may be running into some summer storms.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of central and southeast Saskatchewan, including Regina and Saskatoon.

Conditions are favourable for the development of wind gusts, hail and heavy rain within the storm.

A heat warning continues for parts of southwestern Saskatchewan, including Swift Current. Temperatures are expected to return to normal Tuesday.

