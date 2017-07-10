From town to booming urban centre: Chestermere’s population surpasses 20,000

Residents living in Chestermere are celebrating a major milestone after learning the southern Alberta city has reached a population of over 20,000 people.

According to Chestermere’s latest census, the city’s population grew by 616 (3.1 per cent), helping it climb to 20,331.

READ MORE: Motorcycle driver airlifted to hospital after 2-vehicle crash on Highway 1

The jump means Chestermere is now the 14th largest urban community in Alberta, a spot formerly held by Lloydminster, Alta.

“We are pleased to welcome new people to our community,” Chestermere Mayor Patricia Matthews said in a news release. “We have always known that Chestermere is an oasis and it’s good to see other people discovering it too.”

READ MORE: New regional transit shuttle takes commuters to and from Calgary

In the past ten years, the city has welcomed dozens of new businesses.

“20,000 residents is a significant threshold for many companies,” Chestermere Economic Development Manager Jean-Marc Lacasse said. “In addition to improving our ability to attract industry with better access to labour and clientele, having more residents also contributes to improving the viability of existing businesses.”

Chestermere became Alberta’s 18th city in 2015.