Mike’s Monday Outlook: hot, sunny week briefly interrupted by storm

WINNIPEG– After a beautiful weekend, and a lovely start to the work week, southern Manitoba will take a brief break from the heat for some rain and thunderstorm activity.

Monday could be quite stormy over in Saskatchewan. While most of southern Manitoba enjoys sunshine and temperatures near 30 C, Saskatchewan has the chance of dealing with large hail and very strong winds late in the afternoon. There is even a risk of tornado activity.

The Parklands and parts of Westman will see the rain and possible thunderstorm activity start Monday night, but for Winnipeg it will be much closer to Tuesday morning.

Precipitation amounts will vary but for Winnipeg, 10 to 20 millimeters looks like the range for rainfall which will likely end Tuesday night but there is the chance the showers could linger into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday should be when the sun starts to return but the heat will take just a little longer. High pressure should start to settle over Manitoba again later in the week as temperatures will quickly warm back up close to 30 C. This warming weather should stick around through the weekend as well.