Trapper injured in northern Saskatchewan

A trapper is recovering after he was injured in northern Saskatchewan.

La Ronge RCMP received word of the injury on a northern trap line at around 9:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

A float plane had to be used to transport paramedics to the location.

A 33-year-old La Ronge man was then airlifted to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not disclosed the nature of the injuries.

La Ronge RCMP are using the incident to remind people of the importance of being prepared while camping, hiking or attending trap lines.

They said to always bring a fully charged cell or satellite phone in case of an emergency and to let family or friends know of travel plans.