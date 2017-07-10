Summer rain leads to spike in turtle deaths in Ontario

TORONTO – Heavy rain might be a nuisance for Ontario residents this summer, but it’s proving to be fatal for the province’s turtles.

An Ontario turtle conservation centre says it’s already dealing with twice the amount of deaths than it did last year.

The Ontario Turtle Conservation says many spots where turtles nest have become flooded, causing the turtles to migrate more than usual.

Donnell Gasbarrini, who works at the centre, says that leads to more turtles being hit by vehicles on the road.

Gasbarrini says that the spike in roadway deaths – combined with poaching-related deaths – could spell long-term trouble for the province’s turtle population.

Seven of Ontario’s eight turtle species are considered at risk, and three of those species are endangered.