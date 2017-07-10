World
July 10, 2017 11:45 am
Updated: July 10, 2017 11:48 am

Storm unleashes record rainfall on Paris, shuts down Metro stations

By Mark Hanrahan Reuters

WATCH: Floodwaters rushed through some metro stations in Paris Sunday evening.

A storm on Sunday night lashed Paris with the most rain ever recorded in the French capital, while other areas of France’s centre-west saw as much rain as would normally fall in the entire month of July.

Weather authority Meteo France said that 49.2 millimetres fell in one hour between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. The previous record for rainfall in Paris was set on July 2, 1995, when 47.4 millimetres fell.

In total, 66 millimetres of rain fell on the city from 8 a.m. on Sunday to 8 a.m. on Monday. Civray, in the Vienne region, saw 86 millimetres of rain and Lons-le-Saunier, in the Jura region, saw 77 millimetres during the same period.

Metro services in Paris were disrupted into Monday morning. Social media footage showed water cascading down the steps onto the platform at one station, pouring from the ceiling in another, and commuters climbing fences to avoid walking through water.

© 2017 Reuters

