The Halifax waterfront now has free public Wi-Fi

The Halifax Regional Municipality has connected another location to its free public Wi-Fi service.

On Monday, the Halifax waterfront was added to the list of places people can access the internet without having to waste their cell phone data plans.

People can log in to the HFX Public Wi-Fi network when in enabled areas and then open their browser to agree to the terms and conditions. No username or password is needed to use the service.

A contract was awarded to Bell Aliant in February to make wireless available using its own fibre network in several locations. Council voted in favour in a 9-8 vote.

Wi-Fi became accessible on the Dartmouth waterfront and Grand Parade on June 28.

Three indoor locations are still in the works for the public Wi-Fi network and are expected to come shortly.

No exact date has been given, but the Halifax Central Library, the Alderney Gate Library and the Halifax North Memorial Public Library are the next locations to become Wi-Fi-enabled.