Canada
July 10, 2017 12:08 pm

The Halifax waterfront now has free public Wi-Fi

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

People walk along the Halifax Waterfront on Monday, July 10, 2017. The waterfront has become the third location to be connected to the municipality's free public Wi-Fi service.

Global News
A A

The Halifax Regional Municipality has connected another location to its free public Wi-Fi service.

On Monday, the Halifax waterfront was added to the list of places people can access the internet without having to waste their cell phone data plans.

People can log in to the HFX Public Wi-Fi network when in enabled areas and then open their browser to agree to the terms and conditions. No username or password is needed to use the service.

READ MORE: Halifax, Dartmouth start connection to free public Wi-Fi

Locations where public Wi-Fi is available on the Halifax waterfront.

Halifax Regional Municipality

A contract was awarded to Bell Aliant in February to make wireless available using its own fibre network in several locations. Council voted in favour in a 9-8 vote.

Wi-Fi became accessible on the Dartmouth waterfront and Grand Parade on June 28.

READ MORE: Free public Wi-Fi on its way for downtown Halifax, Dartmouth

A coverage map for free Wi-Fi at Halifax’s Grand Parade.

Halifax Regional Municipality

A coverage map for free Wi-Fi coverage at the Dartmouth waterfront.

Halifax Regional Municipality

Three indoor locations are still in the works for the public Wi-Fi network and are expected to come shortly.

No exact date has been given, but the Halifax Central Library, the Alderney Gate Library and the Halifax North Memorial Public Library are the next locations to become Wi-Fi-enabled.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Halifax
Halifax Free Public Wi-Fi
Halifax Regional Municipality
halifax waterfront
Halifax Wi-Fi
HRM
Wi-fi

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News