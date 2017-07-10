Mark Stephen: ‘No challenge to big’ for Calgary Stampeders

There are the obvious things that make a football team a success. Everyone can see a talented quarterback, it’s easy to see big stats

recorded and most people can identify when a defense has established superiority over their opponents.

But, the Calgary Stampeders appear to have something a little more profound than simple talent; there is an innate belief that no

challenge is too big. There is no place in their schedule for panic.

Friday night in Winnipeg, the team was already dealing with a depleted lineup. Multiple injuries had forced the team into making seven roster changes.

Three of the players were playing their first games in the Canadian Football League (CFL). Then, early in the game, a player already substituting for an injured player, was lost for the game.

Out of all of this, the Stampeders plugged a player who only arrived days before the game, then plugged in a linebacker to play along the

defensive line. Remember, these would be a pair of players who had no experience with the Stampeders.

Yet, somehow they fit right into the scheme and allowed the Stampeders to blank Winnipeg in the second half.

I may need a thesaurus to find the exact word that describes what the Stampeders have. But they have something very unique.