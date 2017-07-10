Brantford man dies in single vehicle crash

Brant County OPP are investigating a single vehicle crash from early Sunday morning that took the life of a Brantford man.

READ MORE: OPP probing fatal crash on Highway 6 in Hamilton

A Dodge pickup truck was on St. George Road near Governors Road East about 6:30 a.m. Sunday when it left the roadway and rolled into the ditch.

The force of the impact threw the driver from the vehicle.

READ MORE: Norfolk OPP investigating fatal crash near Port Dover

He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

He’s been identified as 54-year-old Gregory Ashworth of Brantford.