Brantford man dies in single vehicle crash
Brant County OPP are investigating a single vehicle crash from early Sunday morning that took the life of a Brantford man.
A Dodge pickup truck was on St. George Road near Governors Road East about 6:30 a.m. Sunday when it left the roadway and rolled into the ditch.
The force of the impact threw the driver from the vehicle.
He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.
He’s been identified as 54-year-old Gregory Ashworth of Brantford.
