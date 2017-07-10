Traffic
July 10, 2017 1:27 pm

Brantford man dies in single vehicle crash

By News Anchor  900 CHML

Brant County OPP investigating fatal car crash that killed a Brantford man.

Getty Images/File
Brant County OPP are investigating a single vehicle crash from early Sunday morning that took the life of a Brantford man.

A Dodge pickup truck was on St. George Road near Governors Road East about 6:30 a.m. Sunday when it left the roadway and rolled into the ditch.

The force of the impact threw the driver from the vehicle.

He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

He’s been identified as 54-year-old Gregory Ashworth of Brantford.



#hamont Brant
Brant OPP
Brantford
Fatal Crash
hamilton ontario
HamOnt
Ontario
OPP
Police

