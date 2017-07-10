Traffic
Crash involving semi and truck near St. Norbert closes highway

First responders were called to a crash on Highway 75 involving a semi Monday morning.

First responders were called to a serious crash south of St. Norbert Monday morning.

The crash involves what appears to be a semi and a truck on Highway 75. The southbound lane was closed and there’s no word yet on when it’ll be reopened.

Stars Air Ambulance was called to the scene but there’s no word on the number of people injured or the extent of those injuries.

