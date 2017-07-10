London Fire investigating blaze sparked by dryer

London fire inspectors remain on the scene of a house fire that broke out in South London Sunday night.

Fire crews were called to 40 Rossmore Ct. in the area of Wharncliffe Road and Commissioners Road at around 9:30 p.m. to reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters were met with flames that were coming from the basement laundry room and spreading to the floor above.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze but the damage is extensive, estimated at around $200,000.

No injuries were reported.

While fire inspectors continue to investigate, it is believed the fire started near a dryer.

The residents of the home are not allowed back inside until the house is deemed safe.