Huron OPP searching for missing 9-year-old Cambridge girl

Huron OPP are hoping members of the public can help them track down a missing nine-year-old girl from Cambridge.

According to investigators, Alexandra Deacon had been visiting relatives at a residence on Brandon Road in Ethel.

Deacon, who commonly goes by the nickname Aly, was last seen leaving her relatives’ home with her mother and brother around 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5.

Police came into contact with the girl’s mother and brother at around 12:19 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, after responding to a suspicious vehicle occurrence on Brandon Road.

Alexandra was not with her mother and brother at that time.

Police have talked to other family members and Deacon’s whereabouts are unknown.

She’s described as being 5′ 2″ tall, with a slim build, and weighing around 90 pounds. She has straight brown hair.

Police have concerns for her well-being and safety.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Alexandra (Aly) Deacon to contact Huron County OPP by calling 1-888-310-1122 or 519-524-8314.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.