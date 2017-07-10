3 bodies found inside burning vehicle in northwest Calgary

Calgary police are investigating after three bodies were found inside a vehicle on fire in the northwest community of Sage Hill on Monday.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Sage Bluff Circle N.W. at around 7 a.m.

Police said fire crews discovered the bodies inside the vehicle after putting out the fire.

In a Monday news release, police said they are working to determine if the deaths are “criminal in nature, or accidental.”

Anyone with information or video of the fire is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.