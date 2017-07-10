Edmonton firefighters’ entry delayed at Parkdale blaze

An unexpected obstacle for Edmonton firefighters Sunday afternoon meant crews had a hard time gaining access to a bungalow that caught fire near 116 Avenue and 88 Street.

Their entry was delayed for several minutes by what’s described by Edmonton Fire Rescue as an ‘excess amount of material’ being stored in the home.

“We had a little bit of difficulty gaining access to the building initially, getting through the door,” said District Chief Robert Bend.

“Once we had other crews on scene, they went in but weren’t able to get very far into the house at all just because of the amount of … stuff that was in the house.

“It made it quite difficult to make our way through it all.”

Firefighters managed to keep the flames contained to the house, in spite of the excessive heat from both the blaze and weather outside.

Edmonton and much of the province had been under an Environment Canada heat warning over the weekend. On Sunday, temperatures topped out at 30.2 degrees Celsius.

So far, there’s no word on the cause of the fire, or a damage estimate. No one was hurt in the blaze.