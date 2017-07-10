OPP identify victim of single-vehicle crash in Norfolk County

Police have identified the victim of a single-vehicle crash in Norfolk County on Saturday afternoon.

According to the OPP, Miles Caley, 21, of Norfolk County died after the crash on Blueline Road south of Waterford between Concession Road 11 and Concession Road 12.

Officers say Caley’s vehicle was headed south when it entered the northbound lane.

It then went off the road and into the ditch, hitting a tree.

Caley was airlifted to a hospital in Hamilton where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.