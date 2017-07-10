Politics
Ontario PC Leader Patrick Brown visiting London on Monday evening

Ontario PC Leader Patrick Brown is embarking on a mini tour of southwestern Ontario on Monday.

He starts his day in Kingsville, where he plans to visit the Cecelia Acres greenhouse to discuss the Liberal’s cap-and-trade legislation.

Brown plans to visit the YMCA summer camp in Windsor in the afternoon before wrapping up his day with a speech at the Greek Canadian Club in London at 6:30 p.m.

The speech is open to the media, but Brown won’t be taking questions.

Another Ontario party leader visited London last week.

New Democrat Andrea Horwath held a roundtable discussion on challenges facing long-term care in the province.

