Ontario PC Leader Patrick Brown visiting London on Monday evening
Ontario PC Leader Patrick Brown is embarking on a mini tour of southwestern Ontario on Monday.
He starts his day in Kingsville, where he plans to visit the Cecelia Acres greenhouse to discuss the Liberal’s cap-and-trade legislation.
Brown plans to visit the YMCA summer camp in Windsor in the afternoon before wrapping up his day with a speech at the Greek Canadian Club in London at 6:30 p.m.
The speech is open to the media, but Brown won’t be taking questions.
Another Ontario party leader visited London last week.
New Democrat Andrea Horwath held a roundtable discussion on challenges facing long-term care in the province.
